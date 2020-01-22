To the editor:
In June 2019, New Hampshire state Rep. Deb Stevens, of Nashua, publicly stated, "I have visited gun sites where there is open discussion about shooting people. And about total anarchy too. Total unbridled violence … so pathetic to have those values, in mu opinion.”
What "gun sites" would that be? I have been a member of fish and game, and rod and gun clubs in New Hampshire and visited other clubs for decades. Never, ever have I heard any gun owner in New Hampshire speak the language that Stevens spews.
Then, on Jan. 3 of this year, Stevens posted the following: “If Trump loses in 2020, these people who’ve been stockpiling ammo and amassing weaponry are planning to start a civil war. What will that be like? Are they planning mass slaughter? …
“These people are unstable, full of hate and bigotry. …. These people are the dangerous people among us who own guns and brazenly declare their intentions to harm people who disagree with their views.”
The representative has stated that she has received threats. Absolutely no one should threaten this woman, who represents Nashua’s Ward 7. That is not how we address such issues in New Hampshire.
She continues to cast unwarranted aspersions on residents of New Hampshire, and the House has not rebuked her.
I hope voters will vote in the state primary on Sept. 8, and voting republican in the general election on Nov. 3. New Hampshire deserves better than this.
Sandra Maida
Kingston