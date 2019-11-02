To the editor:
The calculus for Rep. Lori Trahan is simple: She endorses the impeachment of the president of the United States, despite the complete absence of articles of impeachment before the House of Representatives, and the ongoing star chamber in the House basement.
The standard appears to be that assertion alone is enough to form a conclusion.
Credible evidence has been revealed that she broke U.S. campaign finance law, or as she puts it, operated in a "gray area" of the law.
Given the standard of political and legal due process she advances, Trahan should be expelled or resign from the House immediately.
Matt May
Haverhill