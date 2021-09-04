To the editor:
Sgt. Johanny Rosario was a U.S. Marine doing a hard job in an extremely dangerous situation. Her death is a terrible loss to her family, her community and our nation.
Sgt. Rosario was killed helping others; evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan refugees, a crucial part of ending the longest war in American history.
Twenty years ago the entire U.S. Congress, except Rep. Barbara Lee, voted for the broad authorization of force that gave us the war in Afghanistan.
We entered a war in Afghanistan that quickly descended into a conflict where victory was undefined. The waste of American and Afghan lives has been devastating.
The only winners in this conflict have been the companies that profited from the war, like Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed Martin. That these companies made a fortune while Sgt. Rosario's family faces eviction is a travesty.
Sgt. Rosario's death is a wake-up call to the nation. We can not waste young, purposeful American lives on deceptive missions like the one winding down now.
Sgt. Rosario did not die in vain. She died helping others and helping to end an un-winnable war, something we have long called for at Massachusetts Peace Action.
To honor her memory we must learn the lessons of Afghanistan, and change to a more just and peaceful foreign policy.
Massachusetts Peace Action expresses our heartfelt condolences to the family of Sgt. Rosario and the people of Lawrence.
Louise Coleman and Brian Garvey
Watertown