To the editor:
There is a disturbing trend on the part of politicians and their allies in the media to normalize talk of censorship of political speech in this country. This brazen public call for censorship was preceded by a more secretive public private partnership of censorship of speech on technology and media platforms.
The rhetoric from politicians has escalated and become more menacing by publicly calling for dissenting voices to be silenced and banned. No politician should ever feel comfortable calling for censorship in this republic. All ideas and views should be allowed to be discussed and evaluated on their merits without the threat of government violence or censorship.
I personally chafe under the idea of some elected representative, or worse some bureaucratic functionary, thinking he or she has the prerogative to silence or censor ideas or speech; especially political speech. Whenever you hear some politician or their public mouthpieces calling for censorship of speech or demanding that alternative narratives must not be publicly spoken about, they should be viewed with extreme suspicion and directly challenged based on the fact that it can’t be viewed as anything but a direct attack on our First Amendment rights:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Richard Anthony
Plaistow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.