To the editor:
On behalf of Holy Family Hospital, in observance of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day this Jan. 9, I would like to recognize the bravery and sacrifice of local law enforcement officers.
The men and women who protect and serve our communities should be celebrated every day with the respect they so greatly deserve.
As someone who has worked in hospitals for most of my career, I am familiar with the exemplary service these professionals bring to our community. And that service comes with sacrifice – from both the officers and their families – which does not go unnoticed.
At Holy Family Hospital we see this commitment in action daily. The Methuen Police Department, the Haverhill Police Department and the local sheriff’s office (along with all the surrounding law enforcement departments) play a vital role in the health and wellness of many of our patients, especially when it comes to emergency care, and greatly value this partnership.
We express our appreciation to law enforcement officers for the work you do, and the sacrifices you make, to protect us. We proudly honor you today and every day.
Craig Jesiolowski
President, Holy Family Hospital
Methuen and Haverhill