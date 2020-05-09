To the editor:
Just a few thoughts while admiring the landscape improvements so evident over the past couple months in the Arlington Pond area:
You gotta love our myopic president admiring and complimenting the right-wing Michigan Liberty Militia. America has been in its own self-created hell for over three years due to his aberrant election. But the idea of him describing this gang of heavily armed hate-mongers as “very good people,” as they railed against their governor’s stay-at-home orders, defies common sense.
Perhaps the demonstrators there and elsewhere don’t possess the reading ability to understand that over 60% of Americans are actually on board with the restrictions in place to combat the virus, or that despite some reductions in deaths, President Trump’s own team predicts a huge spike in deaths nationwide — up to 3,000 per day. So, in effect, Trump is exhorting states to reopen businesses while ignoring the White House’s own recommendations.
Locally it’s nice to see the “gentle persuasion” many of us have been doing in supermarkets has resulted in more assiduous masking by employees. There never seemed to be much of a problem with most of the shoppers, but it was disconcerting to see so many cashiers, stockers, et al going mask-less. The only way we’re going to get to the end of this nightmare is for smaller details, like covering your nose and mouth, to become de rigueur.
Trump’s administration is so eager to reopen the country and get all the businesses running that Vice President Mike Pence announced the federal coronavirus task force will be winding down. This was a classic example of one hand not knowing what the other is doing, as the next day Trump proclaimed the task force will be operating “indefinitely.”
A wise decision, Mr. President, now please inform your next-in-command.
Now some promising news to keep an eye on: There are nearly 100 major worldwide projects happening in countries including the United States, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdowm in the search for both a vaccine as well as a treatment for COVID-10. America currently has 209 separate studies.
Let’s keep our fingers crossed, and stay informed.
William F. Klessens
Salem, N.H.