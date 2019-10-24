To the editor:
The recent column by Jay Ambrose arguing that leaving a corrupt President Trump in office is preferable to a Democrat in the White House is laughably absurd. And could he please explain his calling the impeachment of this horribly unsuited president underhanded and dishonest?
It's always amusing when the GOP’s talking heads call others liars, as they spin stories aiding the most dishonest politician in American history.
Ambrose at least acknowledged Trump's betrayal of the Kurds in an obvious move to bolster Russian President Vladimir Putin in the area. He then argued that Trump should remain because of the threat of Iran's nuclear ambitions, without mentioning that it was Trump who brought this threat to bear with his equally foolish decision to vacate the deal negotiated be the Obama administration, which most experts said was effectively removing the threat.
But the actual reason for impeachment isn't Iran, it's Trump's extortion attempt against the Ukraine, which would either result in a phony probe of the Bidens or withholding military aid, which would also benefit, you guessed it, Putin.
Personally I view Trump’s stonewalling of inquiries, his self-dealing at taxpayer expense, his constant lying, his dismantling of environmental protections, and his seemingly traitorous advocacy for Putin as very good reasons to impeach.
But one thing Ambrose doesn't mention — impeachment would remove an unfit president and replace him with, not a Democrat but a man hand-picked by Trump, Mike Pence.
Here's hoping Trump gets exactly what he deserves — impeachment.
Leonard Gallivan
Methuen