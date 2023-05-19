To the editor:
Thoroughbred owners and breeders are pulling out all the stops to humane-wash horse racing, even while the death toll mounts. Hence the recent letter to the editor in The Eagle-Tribune. However, despite this contributor’s claims as a former owner and breeder, there actually is a “pre-set pattern to these tragedies.”
Three horses die on U.S. racetracks every single day. An average of 24 horses each week are so badly injured that they must be euthanized. Keep in mind that some tracks (like Churchill Downs) refuse to report their numbers. Those figures also don’t take into account the estimated 8,000 thoroughbreds who are trucked to Canada and Mexico and slaughtered each year because they’re “unprofitable” or simply unwanted. And as your letter-writer stated, horses also sustain injuries and die on the farms where they’re trained. Their deaths go unreported.
If multiple basketball players were dropping dead on the court each week, the sport would likely be banned. And those athletes are willing participants. Horses don’t choose to be forcibly bred, drugged with substances that mask injuries and enhance performance, whipped, sometimes illegally electroshocked, and made to run past their breaking point. It’s little wonder how often their thin, fragile legs break or they hemorrhage from the lungs.
A report commissioned by The Jockey Club found that “[r]acing is experiencing a shrinking share of wallet from a shrinking fan base.” As long as horses are dying badly, that trend will continue.
Kathy Guillermo
Senior VP PETA
Norfolk, Virginia
