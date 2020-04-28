To the editor:
Even at the end of life, there can be a lot of living to do. Hospice volunteers help ensure patients and families spend their remaining time together creating meaningful moments and lasting memories.
Across the United States, more than 430,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of service every year. Hospice volunteers are an indispensable part of the care team, bringing companionship to people in the final months and weeks of life, providing respite to families and caregivers, and supporting the administrative responsibilities of hospice programs.
Right here in our community, 45 trained volunteers work with our Compassus Hospice patients and families, giving selflessly to help people live as fully as possible at the end of life. Last year they gave 2,000 hours of time and made over 2,000 visits to patients.
Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of their service. Every single one deserves our appreciation and grateful acknowledgement.
Hospice volunteer opportunities are endless. All receive free training. Whether volunteering a few hours a month, or six hours a week, all efforts are appreciated and needed. I encourage anyone who may be interested in becoming a hospice volunteer to contact Compassus North Andover, or visit compassus.com, to learn more.
Kim Iannacci
Volunteer coordinator
Compassus Hospice
North Andover