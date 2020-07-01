To the editor:
I wanted to give praise and thanks to the nursing staff at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill. I had a short stay at the facility recently. I was in a great deal of pain, and they were so patient and kind to me. I thank God they managed to bring the pain under control.
I only have one complaint, and that is their TV.
The content of their programming consists mostly of ads — mostly Larry King selling cures for prostate problems, which is not very appealing to an elderly woman.
Seriously, as many good churches as there are in this area, at least one could pay for a good religious program. If this is too expensive, they could solicit help from their brothers and sisters in the faith.
They could leave a card welcoming the occupant to the church. Who knows what the outcome could lead to?
We need to look for those opportunities to put our God forth without beating people over the head with the Bible.
Beth Pasco
Haverhill