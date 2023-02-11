To the editor:
It was a wild and wooly session of Congress on Monday, which will lead the usual pundits to decry the “tenor and tone” of the lower chamber of our legislative branch, but not this one.
Beyond the pent-up demand for open debate in Congress after two2 years of one party rule and rubber-stamp legislating, this is exactly how Congress should look in the “People’s House.” The issues of the day are meant to be debated hotly by representatives instead of by mob democracy similar to the one that sentenced Socrates to death by Hemlock. (Yes, the founders were scholars.)
This is very much a feature, not a bug of the framing. The House should exist in a constant state of controlled chaos, constitutionally constrained in its powers but otherwise a cauldron of heated debate that ultimately lands on the best compromises the representatives of the citizenry can secure.
And while I did not care for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ commentary on suppression of free speech through social media, just as I am sure those across the aisle did not find themselves compelled by the oral arguments of Rep. Lauren Boebert, I was heartened to watch two Americans not far removed from private life engaging in a spirited exchange. Their opinions — diametrically opposed as they may be — are far more salient to the national debate than those of crusty old millionaires like Maxine Watters, Jamie Raskin and Hal Rogers, who have all been in Washington since before either congresswoman was born, and they got rich in office.
It was a rare view of a vibrant congressional engagement in America.
Nick McNulty
Windham
