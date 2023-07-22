To the editor:
I read your piece about a “Hero Honored” (July 22, 2022) and wanted to add a bit of personal encouragement as we approach one year since when the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act created the 988 program for a mental health hotline.
Your article says: “Many veterans return home to a new battle, one that U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton personally experienced at the end of his military career.”
This is very true, and speaks to my experience in the mental health field as a patient who needed to be seen, but had the Wenham police come to my door, unsure how to help, and then taken to the hospital in 2017.
With Moulton’s initiative, cases like these, with his background in the military and the stress and anxiety and myriad problems which can stem from returning home, that is a special case where the hotline is important, but its uses are even more widespread. It will put less of a burden on police officers, and other first responders, and make use of the talent in the field of mental health to assess situations where their skills are most needed.
As Moulton said, “You wake up in the middle of the night and your house is on fire, you don’t have to Google the local fire department,” he said on PBS public television broadcast station for nightly cable news. “Everyone knows you dial 911. And now, if you or a loved one has a” designated first response hotline available.
Angus West
Salem
