Why are we giving cigarette smokers a pass on their trashing the streets of communities? While the number of cigarette smokers continues to decline, it would appear that those still smoking are intent on tossing cigarette butts onto the ground wherever that might be.
It’s a sad habit that has endured for years without regard to one’s status or financial position. As a non-smoker, I am amazed that these smokers see nothing wrong with throwing their trash onto the ground. I am equally amazed by those who think it’s OK to "tag" or draw graffiti on others’ private property, but that’s for another letter.
As for the cigarette butts on the street, I propose a solution akin to the bottle redemption law contemplated for the small "nip" liquor bottles. Charge a 1 cent redemption tax on every cigarette sold. Anyone can redeem a cigarette butt for 1 cent each. The tobacco companies would be responsible for collecting the smoked butts redeemed and disposing of them in an environmentally safe manner.
Perhaps a penny isn’t worth the time to pick up butts and take them to a redemption center. Yet, on my short, quarter-mile downtown walk to the Salem YMCA this morning, I counted over 200 cigarette butts on the ground. Redeeming them would have netted me $2 and provided the added benefit of cleaner streets.
I also suspect some in our homeless community would find it more lucrative and respectful to collect and redeem cigarette butts than to stand on the street begging.
A penny for my thought?
Dean Rubin,
Salem, Mass.
