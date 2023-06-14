To the editor:
If you are keeping score at home, Hunter Biden’s laptop showing evidence of a compromised president and a government coverup warranted no ethics violation. The Pelosis going from rags to riches by insider trading on emerging legislation warranted no ethics violation.
Hillary Clinton and Lois Lerner violating subpoenas and destroying evidence during congressional investigations warranted no ethics violation. The SWATting of former President Trump and the Twitter File reporters uncovering evidence of FBI 1st Amendment violations warranted no ethics violation.
But a conservative member of the Supreme Court going on vacation?: THE NEXT WATERGATE!
Maybe instead of left-wing out-of-town editorials about how the “Supreme Court deserves to lose public approval” we can have a piece or three about how Gallup polling shows only 34% of Americans’ trust in the mass media to report the news “fully, accurately and fairly,” roughly the same amount of people that still believe Joe Biden after years of demonstrable dishonesty.
Nick McNulty
Windham
