To the editor:
One day the pandemic will come to an end. In retrospect, will we then see the elephants in the room?
Will we see an adequate focus on nursing homes and elderly elsewhere, the endpoint where chains of virus infection generally landed to cause the overwhelming majority of hospitalizations and death tolls?
The catastrophic COVID-19 sweep through nursing homes in March and April was beyond most understanding or ability, but what about May, June, July and August. Was there staff testing?
The elderly are invisible, being on the side streets and not the main roads of life, leaving no young orphans or jobs to make their passing noticeable.
Will we see the other invisibles -- the many, many children struggling with remote learning, those who never logged on or were seriously erratic in attendance, those whose parents could not orchestrate this new life for them? No child should go it alone learning virtually, but many do or don't, out of sight and out of mind.
Will the devastated restaurant and hospitality industry struggling before our eyes, make it? Will the empty office space in the cities due to workers' departure for home darken the skyline, making a high-rise ghost town?
Is this the beginning of the reorganization of our societal landscape, not necessarily a bad thing, but how can we miss seeing it coming?
Someday these things will be seen as what it was all about.
In November may we elect the person who can see things steady and whole now.
Joan Pendleton
North Andover