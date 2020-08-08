To the editor:
Rep. Frank Moran has earned my vote for state representative of the 17th Essex District to represent Andover, Lawrence and Methuen, and I humbly ask that your readers join me. Here is why.
As mayor in Lawrence and a constituent that lives in this district, I have had a front row seat to the leadership that Moran brings to our communities.
When it was time to fight for more funds for English classes for new immigrants, Moran was there. When it was time to fight for the rail trail that will eventually pass through Andover, Lawrence and Methuen, Moran was there.
Voting to bring much needed education funding to our communities, Moran was there. Running basketball tournaments for our youth, supporting families during the Merrimack Valley gas crisis and bringing masks to our seniors to protect them from COVID-19 — Moran has been there for us.
Moran watched his immigrant parents build a life in Lawrence after coming here from the Dominican Republic. So he bagged groceries at Market Basket while in high school. He married his high school sweetheart. They went on to build a life together where he would coach his son's Little League team when he wasn’t working at Honeywell, and later building a successful real estate business.
Today we need people in our state government that will fight for our priorities. Moran has done that. That is why he has earned my vote and why I urge readers to vote for Rep. Frank Moran in the Democratic primary on Sept. 1.
Mayor Dan Rivera
Lawrence