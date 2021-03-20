To the editor:
I am writing to wholeheartedly endorse Chris Huntress in his reelection campaign for Andover Select Board. I have known Huntress personally and professionally for over 20 years. You will not meet a finer person.
Prior to his first term on the Select Board, Huntress was a member of the Ballardvale Historical Commission and the I-93 Interstate Task Force. He was chairman of the Youth Center Building Committee.
While raising his four children in Andover, Huntress coached youth hockey, soccer, and baseball in addition to serving as a senior warden at the parish of Christ Church.
Three years ago, Huntress was elected to his first term as a selectman based upon his superior work ethic, professionalism, maturity and no-nonsense approach to dealing with people and solving problems.
During his first term as a selectman, Huntress helped steer Andover through the Columbia Gas disaster, and he continues to help the town manage the COVID-19 pandemic. Fiscal responsibility has been a focus, and he has worked to address the town's underfunded pension liability.
Huntress has also been very involved in developing a realistic long-term plan to address the town's aging water infrastructure. He was also actively involved in the seating of Andover's first commission on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Looking forward, given his expertise in land planning and real estate development, Huntress has the expertise to help create a superior development plan for the Historic Mill District in town.
I can think of no other person who cares more about Andover than Chris Huntress. He spends countless hours working to make our town a better community. Reelecting him to a second term as a selectman is a no-brainer.
I hope your readers will get out and vote for Chris Huntress on Tuesday, March 23.
John Kiely
Andover