To the editor:
I am writing to give my support to Chris Huntress for re-election to the Andover Select Board.
I've known Huntress for over six years and have had many positive interactions with him. He has been a true leader over the last three years, especially during the unforeseen Columbia Gas crisis, and now a full year of managing through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In terms of the future of Andover, I have had several conversations with Huntress regarding the downtown mill and town yard renovation project, which I strongly support. This will help Andover become more of a destination community than it is today.
I followed the Newburyport study closely and attended meetings regarding this project. I believe Andover will truly benefit from this development.
I already really enjoy downtown Andover, and this project will make it that much more vibrant.
Huntress has also been very involved with social equality issues in town, and was part of creating the diversity commission.
In closing, Chris Huntress has had an extremely positive impact in Andover, and I strongly encourage the community to support him and vote for his re-election on March 23r.
Doug Nason
Andover