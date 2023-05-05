To the editor:
Kudos to Select Board Member Chris Huntress for standing up at the May 2 Andover Town Meeting and explaining his SB vote on the Article 37 Town Manager residency requirement. Though boards and committees must report a final group position, and though I generally support private voting to encourage participation in governance without fear of reprisal, I also think that our elected and senior appointed officials making their positions and logic clear builds confidence in and respect for our government.
Most residents want to see evidence of engagement and healthy professional debate by our boards and committees on the tough issues. When unanimous votes occur too frequently it raises concerns that too much group-think or too little fortitude might prevent reaching the best decisions for residents and the town.
Though I agreed with Chris’ position on this particular issue — on balance, best for our town manager to be a resident — my respect for him would have increased last evening even if our views on the issue differed.
Thank you to Chris for his fine example of transparency in leadership. May more of our elected and appointed officials be motivated by his action.
Kevin Coffey
Andover
