To the editor:
Let me preface this with, I know I may be biased. However, I wouldn't write this if I didn't actually believe it myself: Luke Noble is the best candidate for selectman in North Andover.
My husband, Luke, has been running his own financial advising business for over 10 years. However, his passion for finance goes far beyond that.
At the age 8, he was asking his mother to invest in the stock market because he was worried he hadn't started yet. I tell you this because even at a young age, Luke was thinking about the future in a financially sophisticated way.
With North Andover being a hub for Amazon in the coming years, the revenue of the town will (hopefully) increase. It will be prudent for the Board of Selectmen to know what to do with that revenue, and how best to serve the town looking at the long term.
There is no one better to help do that than Luke.
He is a people person. He knows how to have conversation and even disagreements in a positive impactful way.
In running his own business, he leads discussion and listens to everyone's voice on a daily basis.
For Luke, giving something 100% is just the natural thing to do. Being on the Board of Selectmen will be no different.
I hope you will join me in voting for Luke Noble on March 31. In the selectman section, he is last on the ballot, but he is first for North Andover.
Dr. Amanda Noble
North Andover