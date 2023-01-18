To the editor:
To my conservative friends let me say this: I, as a Democrat, am not for open borders, but I am for treating people looking for a better life humanely.
I, as a Democrat, do not believe in late-term abortions unless the life of the mother or the viability of the fetus (not a child yet) is compromised.
I, as a Democrat, do not believe in uncontrolled spending, but I do believe in being the lead nation to assist in situations such as Ukraine.
I, as a Democrat, do not believe in Communism, but do believe in socialist programs that help our fellow Americans when needed.
From what I can see, the Republican Party is only for something that they can benefit from. The majority of the country was in support of Roe vs. Wade, yet, Republicans cheered when it was overturned. The majority of the country is for fair and balanced taxes, yet the Republicans bend over backward to “protect” their rich “friends.”
Compromise can only be achieved when serious talks between both sides are conducted. I don’t see that happening with the current House of Representatives, which barely agreed on an effective speaker, or even if a member, whose very existence is a lie, should be allowed to represent 750,000 misled constituents.
We seem to be heading in the direction of becoming a fourth-world country.
Kevin Masys
Haverhill
