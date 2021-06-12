To the editor:
I grew up in Andover, and we always referred to North Andover as "turkey town."
In high school, friends would go to the North Andover "barn" for dances, and we'd go to Lake Cochichewick in winter for skating. It was relaxed, with lots of rural vistas.
Now, we still have beautiful places, like Weir Hill, Half Mile Hill and the Stevens Estate.
I love stopping at Barker's Farm in the corn season. It's the oldest family-owned farm in America. It still rolls invitingly off behind the farm stand.
But across the street? Corporate America has built yet another enormous apartment complex with its own cluster of stores. Now, there are sidewalks and a traffic light.
What's happening to our town? The Riding Academy is gone; Boston Hill ski slope is gone; and both were replaced by predictable "modern" buildings.
Can we stop or at least slow down the rush to the future?
Maybe at Town Meeting next week, we can have our voice. Maybe we can keep the “town" in the “town of North Andover.”
Susan Walsh
North Andover