To the editor:
As a teacher and parent watching the Haverhill School Committee meeting, the pressing issue to me is that the committee continues to host remote meetings, from the confines of its members' homes, despite making a decision to send teachers and students back into buildings.
While Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order modifying the Open Meeting Law, it clearly states that public body members can in fact, meet in person if they so decide.
In other words, the committee has the option of meeting in person, yet a decision has been made to host meetings remotely. Eight to nine people have decided that it is not safe enough to utilize masks and social distancing to allow for in-person School Committee meetings, yet they have repeatedly stated that social distancing and masks are enough to make in-person education safe.
This goes beyond their decision, as there is no doubt that it's a very tough position for everyone, including the committee, and every decision has pros and cons. There is no right answer.
However, you'd hope that the School Committee would have enough professionalism to lead by example and host a socially distanced meeting featuring masks, given that's what they are preaching.
A decision has been made, and my child will be back at school. Here's hoping the next School Committee meeting is held in person, and that the adults are leading by example for the children, not vice-versa.
Jason Gordon
Haverhill