To the editor:
I've noticed several references to “Trump Derangement Syndrome” recently, and I must say I previously thought it referred to President Donald Trump’s supporters. It seems that it's being used against opponents of the president.
It has been used against critics of the president's pandemic response, accompanied by the argument that his response was adequate because he limited foreign travelers entering our country from China.
What is never mentioned is that thousands of Americans and their families still came here from China, and we didn't test and track them or their contacts.
After that initial action, the administration did next-to-nothing to alert Americans, and the president, in fact, disregarded warnings and said we had the problem contained.
My personal belief is that Trump lied to the American people in order to maintain a vigorous economy with an eye on his reelection, and he gambled with the health and welfare of all Americans by his actions.
To my mind, Trump has done more harm to our people, environment, moral standing and reputation than could have been imagined.
In spite of all he's done, the most astonishing thing about this president is his callous indifference to the disaster he has precipitated. However many die, he remains focused on himself.
For the above actions, I oppose Trump, and if that makes me "deranged,” so be it.
But, I would argue that anyone supporting such a man might want to check their mirror if they really want to see deranged.
Leonard Gallivan
Methuen