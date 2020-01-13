To the editor:
Weeks have passed since President Donald Trump became the third president of the United States to be impeached. He’s the first president impeached with no crime committed.
I would like to look back to your Dec. 19 article titled, “Local residents divided on president’s impeachment.”
Two well known Democrats were quoted. One stated impeachment “was the way the founders gave us to remove a corrupt president.” It appears she slept through the Obama years — Fast and Furious, abuses at the Internal Revenue Service, the attacks in Benghazi, the Veterans Affairs scandal, Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, corrupt attorneys genearl and a planeload of cash to Iran under the cover of darkness. I could go on.
The second Democrat quoted made the two following statements: ”Using government agencies such as the FBI, CIA and IRS is the normal way to investigate corruption,” then, “when people in this country say they don’t trust the FBI, or if you discount the press as fake news.”
During the impeachment proceedings, two events took place that received almost zero coverage in the mainstream media — the release of the Justice Department inspector general’s report and his appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions about the report. It revealed that years of major claims and narratives from U.S. media were utter frauds.
Following the release of the report, Judge Rosemary Collyer, presiding judge of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, issued an extraordinarily rare public statement. It was a scathing rebuke of the FBI’s abuse of the FISA warrant process to spy on Carter Page and the Trump campaign. Collyer stated that the FBI’s deceit “calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable.”
I want to mention disgraced former bureaucrat Lois Lerner, who led the IRS division that processed applications for tax-exempt groups. A 2013 inspector general’s report found the IRS had singled out conservative and Tea {arty organizations for intense scrutiny, including being questioned about their donors and religious affiliations and practices. Lerner claimed she did nothing wrong.
In clearing her, an Obama administration Justice Department review described her as a hero. But she invoked her Firth Amendment right in refusing to answer questions before a congressional committee.
There are many excellent employees in all these agencies, and the corrupt leadership has given them all of them a black eye.
Who can trust these people? No Republican, no conservative and no duly elected president of the United States.
The House’s approval of these articles of impeachment was a triumph of hate — for President Trump and anyone who supports him; for anyone who believes our rights come from God and not government; for anyone who believes unborn children deserve constitutional rights for anyone who believes religious liberty is essential to freedom; and for anyone who believes in the Second Amendment right to protect their family.
Patrick Bick
Salem, N.H.