To the editor:
Emergency Medical Services Week recognizes the dedication and commitment of first responders. This year’s theme, “This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities,” couldn’t be more fitting.
The EMS crews of the Merrimack Valley are among our most valuable partners and an integral part of the region’s healthcare system.
Hospitals in the Merrimack Valley, including Holy Family Hospital, Methuen and Haverhill, depend on first responders. Their skills serve some of the most critically ill patients, and their ability to stabilize and rush them to our doors allows us to provide life-saving emergent care.
During the worst of the COVID pandemic, they were on the job, going into homes and responding to emergency needs despite increased personal risk.
As the pandemic wanes, they continue to be ready to serve at a moment’s notice.
It is humbling to see that, day in and day out, pandemic or not, EMS crews rush in where others run out. They are the face of brave human beings whose mission it is to save others on their worst days.
The importance of EMS to our communities and to the hospitals they serve cannot be overstated.
We thank you for your dedication and skill, your heroism and firm resolve, to serve and save lives. We wish you continued good health, strength success and God’s blessing.
On behalf of the leadership and staff at Holy Family Hospital
Craig Jesiolowski
President, Steward – Holy Family Hospital
Methuen and Haverhill