To the editor:
If it is true that Methuen Mayor Neil Perry is struggling with serious health issues, my heart goes out to him with my wishes for a speedy recovery.
There is a shroud of secrecy around the mayor’s whereabouts and the status of his health. As an elected official, his ability to perform his duties is not just his personal business. We citizens are entitled to know how our city is being run.
I hope that the mayor puts his health at the forefront and takes the time he needs to make a full recovery so that he can resume his duties.
Meanwhile, Methuen residents need to have a full explanation of how the city will be managed in the mayor’s absence. Under the city charter, the mayor is obligated to notify the City Council of his absence of more than three days and the council must appoint an acting mayor from among its members.
It is not enough to say that the mayor will run the city remotely from his hospital bed or his home. Should an emergency arise, we don’t know whether he will be able to respond if he is under the influence of anesthesia or pain medications. No one is indispensable. The charter addresses this situation for a reason: so that the citizens can be assured that their government will continue uninterrupted in the absence of the mayor.
The secrecy around this is concerning. The citizens have a right to know where their mayor is, and what his prospects are to continue in his role. If the mayor is unwilling to relinquish the reins, even temporarily, we look to the City Council to ensure the continuity of government. Step up, Council.
Evelyn Tobin
Methuen
