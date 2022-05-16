To the editor:
The leaked abortion decision destroys Roe v. Wade, which created a right to an abortion based upon a right to privacy. Neither of these two rights are mentioned in the Constitution. The right to privacy has been upheld in many other cases under the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment, but there has always been an historical background to support the recognition of that right. No such historical precedent existed in America for abortion when Roe v. Wade was decided.
In essence, what this latest case says is that the Court in Roe v. Wade created law in a way that a Legislature does. In other words, it was the result of an overactive judiciary. The parameters set out for an abortion in Roe v. Wade are just the kind of parameters that a Legislature would draft.
This latest case has even more far-reaching effect than just abortion rights. It puts a clamp on activist judges who think their ideas on American life supersede those of the American people as expressed by the state legislatures. It is a huge step back to strict constitutional interpretation and therefore, a return to a more vibrant democracy. Executive or judicial fiat are anathema to our democratic process.
The abortion issue now may be left to individual states to decide what they want. The people can now truly make abortion a political issue and vote for those candidates who support their view.
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill
