To the editor:
I support the MBTA communities law that requires we adopt one zoning district that would allow multi-family housing to be built.
This is important because Massachusetts as a whole faces a housing shortage of over 200,000 homes. The last century of restrictive zoning created this and drives today's housing affordability crisis. This constricts our economy, cost-burdens our families, and continues to segregate us by race and class.
We can’t carry on this way. We’ve built fewer homes in the last 30 years, at a time where we’ve added more jobs to the economy and the population has steadily grown.
This problem is solvable and it’s time for action. That’s why I’m standing in solidarity as a member of Abundant Housing Massachusetts and embracing the new law and its requirements.
The state is requiring Haverhill to zone for at least 4,189 homes. This target is important for us to signal that we are a welcoming community, but does not require us to build this many homes.
Contrary to misconceptions, the guidelines are a flexible tool we can use to plan around Haverhill’s needs, with technical assistance available. We must leverage this new tool if we are to build a more equitable housing market and undo harms of the past.
We need to adopt and prioritize the MBTA zoning guidelines. It is a major step forward.
Kassie Infante
Haverhill
