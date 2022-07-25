To the editor
The reversal of Roe v. Wade presents a great civics lesson for Americans. It shows the built-in tension in our system between democratic majority rule and the protection of fundamental individual rights against the will of said majority.
Like the Senate’s filibuster rule, it preserves the ability of the individual or minority from being steamrolled by the majority. By its decision, the Supreme Court has decided that the highly emotional issue of terminating fetal life belongs to the will of the majority in each state, and not to a judicial laddering about trimesters, viability, etc. A purely democratic decision. Now the work begins to enact legislation that comports with 2022 American social and cultural constructs. Now is not the time for incendiary rhetoric or threats of violence, nor is it the time for triggering statutes that went into effect upon the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
State legislation should be enacted afresh now in 2022 with America’s current mores about marriage, divorce, the family, the status of women, gender and other social institutions and definitions. These triggering states are just looking for trouble. Perhaps the Supreme Court should have stipulated that only post-decision legislation could be considered. It is up to We the People to figure this out. We can do this America.
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill
Commented
