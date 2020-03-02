To the editor:
With the toxic political environment, we have seen many attacks on city councilors attempting to do the right thing for our city.
These attacks, on social media, have now turned to the subject of mayoral and City Council indemnification.=
The indemnification resolution before the City Council has nothing to do with a recently settled case on sober homes. That is an attack line used, unfortunately, by Mayor Neil Perry’s staff and has no relationship to the truth.
The truth is that for two years, I and other councilors have stood firmly in the corner of the taxpayers of Methuen, refusing to appropriate money to pay police captains over $430,000 per year based on a contract cited by the inspector general of Massachusetts as deeply flawed.
In response to that refusal to support the unsupportable, the City Council has been threatened with legal action and bullying tactics repeatedly.
In response to these threats, the City Council has chosen to offer an indemnification to the mayor and council members, protecting both the mayor and council from the failed attempt to get us to support, through intimidation, exorbitant and unaffordable salaries for the Methuen Police Superior Officers union.
I make no apology for standing up for my constituents, now or in the future, and crass bullying will have no effect on the positions I take.
I stand with the citizens of Methuen against shameful attempts to loot the public treasury and will do so with or without indemnification.
I call on the mayor to join with the City Council in fighting for the taxpayers of Methuen. They should come first.
Steve Saba
Methuen City Council, East District