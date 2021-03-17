To the editor:
Thank you for two extraordinary lead articles in Sunday's Eagle-Tribune.
First was the account of the horrific attack on Janet Blanchard and Geena Sindoni and the inspiring community outpouring of support.
Second was the story of the Murphy family. Buried deep in the article was a passing mention of Michael J. Murphy's (1848-1931) imprisonment in the Confederate Libby Prison in Richmond, Virginia, probably in 1864 when he was 16. Libby Prison is considered by many historians second only to Andersonville Prison in its severe overcrowding and fatality rate from starvation and disease.
That chapter in his life deserves a few more words about how he survived, but I wouldn't expect there to be much, if anything, he wrote about it.
To survive the Civil War and imprisonment and live well to a ripe age are accomplishments in themselves.
Great photos and great writing.
Dr. Owen Reynolds
Haverhill