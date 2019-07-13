To the editor:
The Democrats are having some philosophical differences among themselves, just as Republicans have and still do between the establishment elite and the Tea Party/Freedom Caucus, and this is a good thing.
Some Democrats want open borders, some want a more pragmatic policy, and they are publicly arguing about the issue for the first time in years.
Cable news pundits on the right breathlessly report this rift in real time, just as the mouthpieces on the left gave live play-by-plays of the Tea Party budget battles as if their rival party were a wounded partisan beast lurching toward history's dustbin.
Quite the contrary, political tensions driven by new candidates with new ideas seeking to unseat entrenched, establishment incumbent ones were part of the founding intent in devising our system of government.
Conversely, "partisan unity" that causes politicians to discard their principles to form protectionist political cartels that we call the two parties today was antithesis to founding intent.
When politicians quietly toe the party line to insulate themselves for reelection rather than vociferously debating their differences before the American people, the system is broken and we all lose.
I, for one, welcome the return of political rifts that will hopefully lead to thoughtful and enthusiastic debates that have been long absent from our federal legislative process.
I think this spirit of public political debate disappeared right around the time American congressional term limits did, in 1995.
Nick McNulty
Windham