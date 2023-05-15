To the editor:
We are shocked at the statement Mr. Finegold made May 10 on CBS News that Elm Square is a safe intersection after a child was killed there last week.
We have lived on High Street for decades, and attempt to navigate the traffic at that intersection every day.
Anyone who walks that area regularly fully understands how dangerous the Elm Square intersection is. Fellow walkers waiting for the walk signal will often comment to each other about taking their lives into their own hands as they attempt to cross.
Right on red allowed when there’s a walk signal? Clearly the priority of the town is traffic mobility, not pedestrian safety.
We are all sick to learn of this child’s death. We strongly suggest Finegold spend more time walking this intersection, and reevaluates his erroneous perception that it is “safe.” Don’t let this happen again.
Deborah and Doug Cummings
Andover
