To the editor:
I am a high school junior and I'm writing a research paper about climate change in English class.
In my research, I found a Chris Thomas study in Nature that says human-caused climate change has already committed one-fifth of all species on Earth to extinction. If we exceed 2 degrees Celsius of warming, where we are rapidly headed, this number will increase to one-third.
Just imagine if some other species of animals decided to kill one-third of all species on Earth. What if the bears, for example, just decided to wipe out all the dogs, chickens, apple trees … and humans.
Fortunately, the bears aren't doing that. But humans are, and that is very wrong.
Let's work together to prevent 2 degrees of warming by enacting carbon fee and dividend legislation. This policy is effective, bipartisan, fair and good for people and the economy.
I hope your readers ask their members of Congress to support a carbon fee and dividend bill.
Katharine Gage
Windham