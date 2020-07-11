To the editor:
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results.
Well, affirmative action has allowed race to trump college and job placement for decades. Its very existence promotes racism.
Don’t go talking about money and privilege; I know plenty of people with money and status, bumped from positions and college due to affirmative action.
I also know too many under-privileged children who, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, have been left behind because of the effort directed to inner-city minority children. Has anyone given a thought to kids in rural America with no home access to computers and internet?
Equality requires impartiality on both sides. Systemic change starts at the beginning. That means a well-rounded educational foundation.
Fair, unbiased education is the only thing that will fix this problem for all underprivileged children, whether they are forgotten rural kids without a library or museum, or inner-city kids.
Let’s put our tax money and efforts where our mouths are, where it can best level the playing fields, in education. And remember that while America promises equal opportunity, it does not promise equal outcome.
Jeanette Ligouri
Atkinson