To the editor:
Mark Twain is credited with saying, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme.”
The current pandemic has exposed the inadequacies of our for-profit, disease-centric (rather than prevention-centric) health care system.
It also has ripped the scab off much deeper wounds such as the concentration of economic and legislative power, the hoarding of wealth and the control of our government by a privileged few.
During the 1930s and ‘40s, demagogues like Benito Mussolini, Adolf Hitler and Francisco Franco diabolically used the media of their day to undermine their fledgling democracies, promote class warfare and blame “others” (domestic or foreign) for societal injustices and unrest. Troubling echoes of our own times?
Instead of bringing us together to fight a common enemy, President Donald Trump and his minions have weaponized a global tragedy for their own wealth and political self-aggrandizement. They have inflamed a simmering class warfare.
Trump is an inept, venal and petulant president who has attempted to pit Americans against each other instead of being a fact-based, forward looking and inspiring leader.
Will Americans buy his demagogic narrative, repeat history and turn to authoritarianism?
Or will they learn from history and revitalize our core values and institutions genuinely to promote liberty and justice for all?
What will history say of us?
Gregory Davis
Salem, N.H.