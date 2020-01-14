To the editor:
The speaker of the House of Representatives wants to limit the president’s powers. She has decided that the House is a more responsible group than the president.
This is the same group that is responsible for raiding the Social Security program and leaving a bunch of IOUs. It’s the same group that said "we have to pass a bill, before we read it, to see what is in it.” It’s the same group that sat in with President Obama when he ordered the killing of Osama bin Laden.
It’s the same group that claims to have America's best interest at heart but allows the overrunning of our borders by illegal immigration, then allows the use of our tax dollars to house, feed, medicate and give stipends to the illegal immigrants.
This is the same group that would rather allow a criminal act to be hidden behind a truly magnificent word — "undocumented.” Correct me if I am wrong, but someone who is undocumented is so because they are here illegally.
I am not a big fan of the president, but he "took out a really bad guy" — his words. So if the general was responsible for the attacks on our servicemen, what's the beef?
Sorry, but until the House can prove to me that they can be more responsible, they are going to have to play second or third fiddle in the Washington, D.C., Grand Hillbilly Band — but only if they pass the tryouts.
Cort Posluszny
Lawrence