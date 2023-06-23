To the editor:
I recently drove from Rochester, New York, to Salem, Massachusetts. Thick smoke hung in the air; I smelled it even through my closed car windows.
All the way to Albany the skies were gray, the sun a yellow orb not projecting any warmth or shadows. The trees and shrubs were a muted green; in the distance everything appeared as shades of gray. Soon my eyes and throat felt irritated. This dreary scene, caused by Quebec’s wildfires, continued mile after mile.
Is this really what we want for our future? A week earlier, as I drove upstate, I enjoyed powder blue skies, bright sunshine, various shades of green, fresh clean air.
Now I imagined living like this all the time. Asthma and other lung diseases would be more prevalent. Outside jobs would require protective gear. Crops might have to be moved indoors.
My mood began to match the gloomy landscape. I realized action is the only antidote. We cannot continue to poison the Earth with fossil fuels.
We must move to clean renewable energy, and the transition must benefit everyone: no sacrifice zones, no “collateral” damage among workers or communities that supply resources or host new infrastructure.
Salem can chart a path forward with its new offshore wind terminal by negotiating a Community Benefits Agreement centering on equity. Doing so would set a precedent for other communities — a new road to clean, equitable renewable energy. Truly a future that we should be working toward!
Kate Enderlin
Salem
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.