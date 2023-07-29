To the editor:
The Evan-les-Bains, France, conference of July 6 to 15, 1938, discussed the plight of Jews in Nazi Germany, and was supposed to develop and implement a plan to rescue them. U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt initiated convening the conference of 32 countries and 24 relief agencies.
Adolph Hitler said he would allow the Jews to leave Germany and emigrate to the 32 countries represented at the conference.
Unfortunately, 31 countries refused to take in any Jews. Only the Dominican Republic agreed to allow some in.
Canadian Prime Minister Mackenzie King said, “We must … seek to keep this part of the Continent free from unrest and from too great an intermixture of foreign strains of blood.”
The British, who controlled what is now Israel, refused to allow the Jews to emigrate because of the conflict between Arabs and Jews.
The French said they could not help. The U.S. State Department, which had a Jew hater in a prominent position, blocked entry to the U.S.
Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Honduras and Panama said they wanted no traders or intellectuals. Argentina said it had enough immigrants from Europe. And Australia said it had no racial problems and did not want to create any.
After the conference a few countries allowed some Jews to emigrate, including 120,000 to the U.S. from 1938 to 1940; Britain, 100,000; Australia, 15,000; and the Dominican Republic, 800.
From 1940 to 1945 approximately 6,000,000 Jews were murdered by Nazi Germany. (Note: Approximately 3,000,000 Polish Christians and 5,000,000 Russian Christians were also murdered).
In 1948 Israel was established as a homeland and safe haven for Jews. It is the only country where Jews are 100% free of discrimination and persecution, and the Jews have learned their survival depends on having lots of guns and bullets.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry
