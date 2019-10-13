To the editor:
I read the letters on the Methuen mayoral race. I am left with a feeling of being between a rock and a hard place.
Both candidates have their followers and detractors. I wonder why we never got a third choice.
The state made us hire a chief administrative financial officer. The cost of this position would be equivalent to having a city manager, a pro who we could hire and fire as the populace saw fit. None of the charter groups of the last 10 years ever took this option seriously. Guess that is what happens when your charter group is made up of politicians.
May our next mayor give us good service and not what we’ve had in the recent past. I would love to read good news about Methuen, not the scandals of the past few years.
Ralph Prolman
Methuen