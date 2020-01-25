To the editor:
So the Stevens Estate is losing money. Surprised?
Unless you've lived here for decades, the Stevens Estate is the town's best kept secret. New arrivals never knew it existed. Now, though, it's in the headlines, but with a negative spin.
So, would you book a wedding there this year when all you hear in the news is that "they" want to get rid of it? Drive up Chickering Road sometime toward Haverhill. On the right you’ll see Barker's farm, the oldest family owned farm in the country, and on the left yet one more new generic condo/apartment complex. Which is our future?
We need to cherish the remaining iconic places in this town before it's too late, before this town looks like so many others now.
Buy your corn from the locals, shop the locally owned businesses, and please book that wedding or reunion at the Stevens Estate.
We have a wonderful town. Let's treat it with respect.
Susan Walsh
North Andover