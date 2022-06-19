To the editor:
If the age to buy cigarettes can be changed to 21 to save the lives of our children, why then is it so difficult for us to change the age of purchasing assault weapons to 21? Has there not been enough death, bloodshed and agony to go around? And, please don’t use “2nd amendment” rights as your stance since nobody is looking to take that right away.
When our children in school at age 10 or younger must cover themselves in blood to appear dead, need we have to say more?
Do we realize that we are teaching our children that their lives aren’t worth changing a law to keep them safer, because frightened adults, politically driven are afraid (yes afraid) of giving up their “2nd amendment” rights?
Who says that changing the purchasing age to 21 is in any way infringing upon your “right yo bear arms?” Give it up, change the age, the life you save might belong to you.
Sari Joffre
Haverhill
