To the editor:
It is clear that Republicans, and some Democrats,- will support the fossil fuel industry until its very last gasp; if only they knew that it’s already in hospice.
Renewable energy is growing rapidly, far exceeding that of fossil fuels. According to a December 2022 report by the International Energy Agency, “renewables are set to account for over 90% of global electricity expansion over the next five years, overtaking coal to become the largest source of global electricity by early 2025.”
It turns out that what’s good for the planet is also good for investors. Those who try to ostracize firms that prioritize these efforts through ESG investing will be left behind.
Debora Hoffman
Belmont
