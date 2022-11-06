To the Editor,
As a former Amesbury mayor, I’ve worked directly with many lawmakers over the years and have a good idea of the kind of temperament needed to be effective at the job. You need someone who can work collaboratively with people to deliver results, but isn’t afraid to speak up when the wrong path is being pursued.
Luckily, our towns have just such a person in Joe Finn, who is running to be our state representative for the 14th Essex district which is comprised of parts or all of Amesbury, North Andover, Boxford, Groveland and West Newbury.
I’ve gotten to know Joe quite well since he announced his candidacy. His record in the complicated world of federal law enforcement, managing different jurisdictions and working collaboratively with many different competing agencies, is proof positive that he has the know-how to be bipartisan and effective at the Statehouse.
Locally, his work organizing families for North Andover Town Meeting is legendary and shows he won’t be afraid to stand up for our families on Beacon Hill.
Even as his opponent has descended into distortions and negative campaigning, he has remained steadfastly focused on the issues that are most pressing to our families: ensuring Massachusetts is doing its part solving the inflation crisis, working to reform Beacon Hill energy policies to help combat the massive gas and electricity rate hikes we’re all experiencing, and preparing himself to for the job of ensuring our town’s will finally get their fair share of state aid for our local services and schools.
Don’t listen to the nay-sayers. Joe Finn is the real deal. He’ll do great for our families on Beacon Hill. Please join me in voting for him.
Ken Gray
Former mayor
Amesbury
