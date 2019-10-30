To the editor:
Tim Jordan has the courage to speak truth to power and to stand up for what’s right.
Some elected officials perpetuate their political careers by skimping a few dollars, knowing that the big bills will come long after they’re gone. As a financial planner by trade, Jordan knows about living within your means and investing for the future.
When our school buildings were leaking from neglect, Jordan proved that minor investments in maintenance today will prevent major repairs tomorrow. When the city had to pay an extra $500,000 to renovate the Haverhill High School track separately from the softball field, he showed the need for honest planning.
Those threatened by Jordan’s candor falsely label him as tax-to-the-max. Taxing to the max involves Proposition 2 1/2 overrides, which he has never proposed. He realizes the impact that property taxes have on individuals. He has highlighted the city's many abatement programs for those on fixed incomes. He has raised thousands of dollars for homeless families. He is responsible with taxpayers’ money.
It does take money to change the oil in your car, but the engine will last much longer if you do. Jordan rejects the current policy of being penny wise and pound foolish.
More commercial tax payments reduce the burden on residents. In order to recruit businesses, we need excellent schools, safe streets and inclusive leadership.
Jordan has the right vision for Haverhill and the track record to help us get there. I am asking other residents to join me in voting for Tim.
Debra Maddox
Haverhill