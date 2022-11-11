To the editor:
So now Theodore Xenakis gets almost the entire Opinion page of The Eagle-Tribune to spread his right-wing conspiracy theories dressed up as pious commentary?
His latest conspiracy theory — falsely titled “The bloodless coup in the U.S.” — starts out by attacking families whose lives are at risk in their home countries who are seeking lifesaving asylum in our country, as if they are conducting some kind of political coup. Yet Xenakis never cites the actual violent coup attempt by his right-wing Trumpian brethren back on Jan. 6, 2021. These extremists, urged on by Trump looking to have them overturn the election he lost, violently stormed the U.S. Capitol looking to assassinate the speaker of the House and the vice president, and by so doing overturn the election of Joe Biden as president. Convictions of these genuine extremists who were attempting a coup on Trump’s behalf keep rolling in as they go to trial, yet Xenakis never mentions the real extremists in our midst in this column. Hmmmmm.
Xenakis, as icing on his conspiracy cake, then goes on to make the claim that Nixon, second only to Trump in political corruption, was somehow removed from office due to a supposed coup by newspaper reporters. Seriously? Earth to Xenakis: Nixon resigned when the Supreme Court ruled that the audio tape he was trying to hide had to be turned over to the Senate committee investigating Nixon’s corruption.
And it was one of Nixon’s cronies at a public Senate committee hearing who disclosed the existence of these audio tapes. As they were released by court order to Congress, most Republicans in Congress were convinced that not only did Nixon need to be impeached by Congress, but convicted by the Senate of his impeachable offenses and tossed out of office. Nixon resigned as president to save himself from the ignominy of being tossed out for his numerous crimes of political corruption and undermining of the U.S. Constitution, not from any political coup, as Xenakis is old enough to know.
For Xenakis to backhandedly attack the Washington Post’s exceptional investigative journalism that uncovered Nixon’s crimes, corruption and attempt to cover up his crimes, is insulting. Their investigative journalism helped save our country from a continuation of the most corrupt presidency prior to Trump’s term in office. Xenakis shows the depths that the mouthpieces for right-wing extremism will go to in order to achieve their authoritarian ends via creating conspiracy theories dressed up in pious innuendos to con the poorly informed.
Attacking our free press for doing good investigative journalism is now part of the conspiracy theorists’ playbook. Xenakis’ columns that constantly drip these right-wing conspiracy theories by innuendo deserve to go where day-old newspapers go: to the bottom of bird cages and litter boxes.
Bob Pokress
Andover
