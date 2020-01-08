To the editor:
The voters will decide if Rep. Lori Trahan's story is plausible?
How about the Department of Justice?
Thank you, Eagle-Tribune, for dedicating your first editorial of 2020 to Trahan's 2018 campaign finance mess. It's a gray area to her, but the bipartisan Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics conducted an investigation and voted 5 to 0 that she likely broke the law. Five to zero is not gray.
Voters may ask Trahan why the Office of Congressional Ethics report says that she and her husband didn't cooperate.
So, just what are voters to decide without further investigation? That's a job for U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
In a similar case in Florida, Rep. Ross Spano also won a close 2018 election. Then, in November, the Justice Department began a criminal investigation — yes, criminal — of illegal loans in a smaller amount than those Trahan received.
He was elected by a 6% margin. Trahan won by 0.1%.
For nine months, Trahan told voters that campaign loans came from her job as a consultant, not from her husband, until the Office of Congressional Ethics found they actually came from her husband.
Or, did a third party give $300,000 to her husband? The Trahans won't say.
Do voters care? I bet they do.
Join me in requesting an investigation by the Justice Department. When it becomes OK to win an election by cheating, voters don't just lose their vote, they lose their democracy.
Gene Blake
Andover