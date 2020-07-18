To the editor:
In May of this year, I wrote a letter to this newspaper marking the sad 25th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Thornton v. U.S. Term Limits, in which all Americans were deprived of congressional term limits by a split court, 5-4.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the minority dissent: “It is ironic that the court bases today's decision on the right of the people to ‘choose whom they please to govern them.’ Under our Constitution, there is only one state whose people have the right to ‘choose whom they please’ to represent Arkansas in Congress. … Nothing in the Constitution deprives the people of each state of the power to prescribe eligibility requirements for the candidates who seek to represent them in Congress. The Constitution is simply silent on this question. And where the Constitution is silent, it raises no bar to action by the states or the people."
Just two weeks ago, Justice Thomas, still the wisest man in America, referenced this very ruling when adding his comments to the 9-0 ruling against faithless electors.
That the notoriously stoic Thomas would even add words to a unanimous ruling for which he was not writing the majority opinion (Justice Elena Kagan was) via a "Part II, Concurring with the Judgment" (joined by Justice Neil Gorusch) is itself extraordinary. But that he would choose this case to speak of is even more noteworthy.
Thomas' opinion centered on Article II of the Constitution, Clause 2: "That clause provides, in relevant part, that “[e]ach state shall appoint, in such manner as the legislature thereof may direct, a number of electors.” As I have previously explained, this language “imposes an affirmative obligation on the states” to establish the manner for appointing electors. U.S. Term Limits, 514 U. S., at 864 (dissenting opinion).
“By using the term ‘shall,’ the Clause expressly requires action by the states. … The court’s conclusion that the text of Article II, §1, expressly grants states the power to impose substantive conditions or qualifications on electors is highly questionable."
In essence, Thomas was pointing out how two of the justices who opposed states’ rights to self-determination of term limits in 1995 just affirmed the same self-determination in this session, and the implications are massive.
This concurrence singles out his former point of dissent - that the federal government no more has the power to rule over a state's electors than it does to rule over the conditions a state puts upon it's own elected representatives, including term limits.
The president should instruct his Department of Justice to challenge the 1995 Thornon v. U.S. Term limits ruling the moment that the next session of the Supreme Court opens and undo this miscarriage of jurisprudence.
Nick McNulty
Windham