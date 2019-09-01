To the editor:
As a longtime elected official and community activist, I have had the pleasure of knowing Jennifer Kannan since she first came on the scene as a concerned parent, community volunteer for many causes and as a city councilor.
As a School Committee member, I have had the opportunity to observe firsthand her dedication to the schools and the children and youth of our community.
As the City Council’s chairwoman, she instituted regular joint meetings between the council and School Committee in order to facilitate better communication between the two bodies.
She works hard, sometimes in difficult circumstances, to ensure that the schools have the most resources available to educate our young ones.
Jennifer and I are both real estate professionals. In that capacity, it has been a pleasure working collaboratively with her when the opportunity arises. She conducts herself in business as she does in government – with the utmost integrity.
In addition to her experience in government, Jennifer has personal qualities that make her the best candidate for mayor of Methuen: She is strong, honest and fair in her dealings with people, no matter what their position. She is not afraid to make tough decisions, and she is beholden to no one.
Without reservation, it is my honor to strongly endorse Jennifer Kannan for mayor of Methuen.
Robert Vogler
Member, Methuen School Committee